TikTok star weighs in: Pics and posts you should avoid on social media to protect your information

CLEVELAND (WJW)– For many of us, our homes have become more than just where we live. They’re digital hubs for our schools, officers, meeting places and more.

FOX 8’s Joe Toohey went one-on-one with an expert and viral TikTok star for tips on making sure what you post online doesn’t accidentally reveal some private information.

Cathy Pedrayes’ videos on personal and digital safety are popular. She’s become known as, “The mom friend of the group” to her more than 1.5 million followers on TikTok.

“I am not the person who’s like, “Go dark, live off the grid, never do anything on the Internet.’ No, I’m the example of someone who does everything on the Internet and it’s very public. But just take these extra little steps that help to protect my data,” she said.

(Learn more on her tips in the video player above.)