CANADA (WJW) – A TikTok social media influencer and beauty queen from Canada has died after a skydiving accident where she did not open her parachute in time.

According to FOX News, 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi died during her first solo jump.

According to a statement made by Skydive Toronto, “The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reverse parachute to inflate.”

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 27. Skydive Toronto says they are cooperating with the South Simcoe Police Department.

According to police, the 21-year-old was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

“The jumper was a welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community and will be missed amongst the student’s new friends and fellow jumpers of Skydive Torono Inc.,” said the company. “The team at Skydive Toronoto Inc has been profoundly affected by this accident as they have refined their student training program for over 50 years.”

FOX News said, Pardazi had previously made it to the semifinals of the Miss Canada beauty pageant and currently had more than 95,000 followers on social media.