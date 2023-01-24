** Watch prior coverage in the player above. **

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland councilperson has proposed banning Chinese social media platforms like TikTok and WeChat from city-issued devices over spying concerns.

Councilperson Mike Polensek, Ward 8, proposed the resolution during the council’s Monday, Jan. 23, meeting, according to a news release.

“The Chinese government is making efforts to expand control beyond China into other countries through its digital platforms and has encouraged Chinese firms that own such digital platforms to do national security audits of any data that is gathered,” the resolution reads. “The FBI says the video-sharing app TikTok, poses national security concerns because it is owned by the company ByteDance which is headquartered in Beijing and the Chinese government likely uses the app to influence users, spread misinformation or control users’ devices.”

TikTok shares its user data with ByteDance, so it would be subjected to those audits, reads the resolution.

The resolution would take effect immediately upon adoption and the mayor’s approval, if it’s passed by a two-thirds vote.

Ohio is one of several U.S. states that has already banned TikTok and other Chinese apps. Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this month penned an executive order banning it and more than a dozen other apps from state-owned devices, FOX 8 sister station WCMH reported.

At the federal level, a measure to ban the apps was included in the legislature’s $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, according to The Hill. That bill passed late last month.

A bill put forth last month by Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, dubbed the ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act, would ban TikTok’s use nationwide, The Hill reported.

TikTok is the second-most popular domain in the world, the first being Google, WCMH reported.

A TikTok spokesperson last month told The Hill the states’ policies are unfounded, and based on politically charged falsehoods about the company.

“It is unfortunate that the many state agencies, offices, and universities on TikTok in those states will no longer be able to use it to build communities and connect with constituents,” spokesperson Jamal Brown said in a statement.

How to delete your TikTok account and request your data

If you’re looking to get rid of TikTok on your own device, follow these steps provided by TikTok support:

1. Tap Profile in the bottom right 2. Tap the three-line icon in the top right 3. Tap Settings and Privacy 4. Tap Manage account then Delete account 5. Follow the instructions in the app to delete your account

You can also request TikTok show the data it’s collected associated with your account:

1. Tap Profile in the bottom right 2. Tap the Menu button at the top 3. Tap Settings and privacy 4. Tap Manage account then tap Download your data 5. Follow the instructions provided

It may take a few days for TikTok to process the request, after which you have four days to download the file from the Download your data tab, by again following the steps above.