Tiki Barge cruises into Cleveland just in time for summer, now offering rides along the river

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Tiki Barge has arrived in Cleveland just in time for summer.

The tropical themed boat offers two hour trips up and down the Cuyahoga River in the Flats. Guests are welcome to bring their own alcohol. A bartender will be on hand to help mix drinks as well.

“Our tiki-style boat has a thatched tiki roof, a combination of comfortable pontoon sofa style seating and bar stools around a center bar all arranged on our plush, turf deck,” said the owners.

The barge can hold up to 20 people at a time and also includes ice, coolers, bluetooth sound system and a bathroom on board.

You can sign up for public seating or get a group together for a private rental.

“Whether people want to come aboard for a mixed, public cruise or rent out our entire boat for a private event, we expect good music, fun times, with drinks in hand on the most tropical experience Cleveland has to offer!”

Click here to learn more about the Tiki Barge and get tickets.

