‘Tiger King’ animal caretaker Erik Cowie dead at 54: Report

(WJW) — Audiences got to know zookeeper Erik Cowie through the dramatic documentary series “Tiger King.” Today, TMZ has confirmed that Cowie has died at the age of 54.
Officials reported to the outlet that Cowie was found facedown on Friday in a New York City residence, TMZ said.
A toxicology report has yet to be done, but no foul play is suspected in the longtime animal caretaker’s death.
Cowie had stayed on at the Oklahoma tiger zoo even after its former owner Joe Exotic was put in prison. However, the space is now closed to the public.
Cowie had reportedly gotten a DUI earlier this year and then not showed up for court, resulting in a warrant for his arrest. Cowie had admitted to having a drinking problem before being on the “Tiger King” series.