Tiger cubs to make debut at Cleveland zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating something special Wednesday.

Guests can visit tiger cubs at the zoo, something that hasn’t happened in more than 20 years.

Three cubs will make their debut at the Rosebrough Tiger Passage.

They’ve been hand-reared together.

Malayan tiger cub Indrah came to the zoo in December at just two months old.

Mayalan tigers are critically endangered.

She’s been with two Amur tiger cubs that were born at the zoo in December.

Luka and Anya were born on Christmas morning and are the first tigers born in Cleveland in 20 years.

The three cubs will join Amur tiger parents Zoya and Hector in the tiger enclosure.

Amur tigers are also endangered.

The zoo says once the cubs get used to their new habitat, guests can visit them during regular zoo hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Until they’re used to the new space, they’ll be out from 10 a.m. to noon.

Masks are required at all indoor locations and any areas of the zoo where social distancing can’t be maintained.