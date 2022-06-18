SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a semi-truck.

It happened on State Route 101 and County Road 177 in Sandusky County Friday morning. According to OSHP, the driver of a semi-truck, who was headed southbound on SR 101 failed to stop at the stop sign for CR 177. He drove into the driver’s side of a Honda. The semi ran off the side of the road, hit a signpost and crashed into a group of trees.

The semi-driver had minor injuries. The driver of the Honda was killed. The victim has been identified as Richard Zoeller, 74, of Tiffin.

Investigators say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.