TIFFIN, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators arrested a Tiffin man accused of trying to have sex with a minor on Thursday.

It was part of a two-week investigation where an undercover detective with the Tiffin Police Department posed as a 15-year-old girl.

According to investigators, 65-year-old Kevin Wilson allegedly made arrangements to meet up with what he thought was an underage teen for sex.

Courtesy of the Tiffin Police Department

He was arrested and taken to the Seneca County Jail, now facing charges of importuning and attempting unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Police say he may face additional charges after investigators search his home and electronics.

“This investigation was led by Det. Eric England who worked tirelessly to gather evidence to get Wilson off the street and away from minors,” the department said on their Facebook page.

Officers from the Tiffin Police Department, Fostoria Police, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and the Seneca County Drug Task Force assisted with the investigation.