Tickets to 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony go on sale next week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tickets for the 36th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will go on sale July 30.

Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

The ceremony is set for 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The ceremony will air later on HBO and stream on HBO Max. There will be a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 210 and Volume channel 106.

The ceremony honors this year’s inductees: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren, along with Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads for Musical Excellence, and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.