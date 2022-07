CLEVELAND (WJW) – While Elton John has been in Cleveland for a farewell tour before, the legendary singer says this is really the very last time.

He’s performing at Progressive Field on Saturday. There are still tickets for the event.

Prices range from about $130 to more than $1,000.

SkyFOX flew over Progressive Field this week for a view of the setup. The video shows the stage going up at one end of the field.

Elton John is 75. The Rocket Man has been making music since the late 1960s.