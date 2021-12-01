Tickets on sale for NBA fan event during All-Star 2022 in Cleveland

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The NBA announced Wednesday that tickets are on sale for NBA Crossover.

The fan event will take place during NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland.

From Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 20, the Cleveland Public Auditorium will be open for fans to see NBA and WNBA stars and other events like exclusive merchandise, prizes and immersive experiences.

The NBA Crossover is described as “the intersection of basketball and culture through the art, fashion, music, technology and entertainment that surround today’s game.”

Tickets start at $30.

You can get them here.

