BROOKLYN, New York (WJW) – Each year it’s a monumental moment in music history. It’s also Rock’s highest honor, and you can witness the event in person.

Tickets for the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 8 at 10 a.m. EST.

The star-studded ceremony will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, November 3.

According to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inductees include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

Also, DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray for Musical Influence, and Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin for Musical Excellence, and Don Cornelius for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

You can get tickets, here.