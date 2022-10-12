CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ice hockey will take over First Energy Stadium when the Monsters host their first outdoor professional hockey game in Cleveland.

The team has announced they’ll play on Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. when they face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Tickets go on sale at noon on October 12. Tickets start at $10.

Ticket details can be found here.

The Monsters have only ever played in one other outdoor game — almost ten years ago. That game was against the Rochester Americans in the Frozen Frontier at Frontier Field in Rochester, NY.

The Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic will be only the 11th outdoor game in American Hockey League history.

“We are thrilled to bring the spectacle of outdoor hockey to Northeast Ohio with the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic at FirstEnergy Stadium,” said Mike Ostrowski, President of Franchise Properties for Rock Entertainment Group. “The home of the Browns will be a fantastic setting for this historic American Hockey League event.”

The Cleveland Monsters aren’t the only local hockey team taking the game outdoors at First Energy Stadium.

On February 18, the “Faceoff on the Lake” will feature the Ohio State University men’s hockey team as they take on their rival, the University of Michigan.

That match-up will be the first time a hockey game has taken place at the Cleveland venue.

Tickets are now on sale for that match-up. Prices range from $12-$85. You can get your tickets, here.