CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tickets are now on sale for the first-ever hockey game played at First Energy Stadium.

The Faceoff on the Lake features the Ohio State University men’s hockey team taking on rival University of Michigan.

When the teams take to the ice on Feb. 18, it’s going to be the first time a hockey game has taken place at the Cleveland venue.

“Playing hockey outdoors is something most hockey players did growing up, and now they’ll get to do that in an NFL stadium in front of tens-of-thousands of people, in the greatest rivalry in all of sports,” OSU’s executive associate athletics director Shaun Richard said in a statement.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public. Prices range from $12-$85.

You can get your tickets, here.

Find out more about the OSU hockey schedule, here.