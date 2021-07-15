Tickets go on sale for the Cleveland National Air Show

Editor’s Note: The photo pictured is from a previous event.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland fan favorite is back.

Tickets went on sale Thursday for the 2021 Cleveland National Air Show.

Tickets this year are only available in advance online here.

There will be no gate sales.

The show features the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

(Photo Credit: Air Force Thunderbirds/SSgt Andrew D. Sarver)

The event takes place Labor Day weekend, September 4, 5, and 6 at Burke Lakefront Airport.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

General Admission Tickets are considered lawn seats.

You’ll want to bring a lawn chair or blanket if you get one of these tickets.

They’re $30 for adults through August 30.

General Admission tickets are $20 for kids 6 to 11 and free for 5 and younger.

There are also more expensive seating options.

You can check out the prices and times here.