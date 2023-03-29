(WJW) – A historic landmark in Cleveland will once again offer its popular “Tunnel Tours.”

The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument honors citizens of Cuyahoga County who fought and worked for the Union in the Civil War. Each year, the public is invited to tour a system of tunnels beneath the monument that were built in 1893 and serve as the monument’s foundation.

Last year, the tunnel tours sold out in just 20 hours, according to the Soldier and Sailors website.

This year, the tickets go on sale Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. At that time, you can purchase the tickets here.

The tours will take place Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $5. Organizers say only a limited number will be sold in advance. If visitors are unable to get a ticket, they can opt to standby for any day-of tour openings.

All proceeds and donations during the event go toward monument projects, such as external architectural lighting.

Other Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument events :

The Monument’s Memorial Room is open to the public year-round from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Annual Flower Planting – May 3, 10 & 17

For more than 125 years, Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument employees have planted flowers in the beds surrounding the structure as spring arrives in Greater Cleveland. The annual flower planting is scheduled for the first three Wednesday in May from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Monument invites the public to see the grounds transform for spring with more than 15,000 flowers in the beds surrounding the structure. The displays are designed to replicate the Corps and G.A.R badges and other Civil War imagery using red and white begonia, blue mink ageratum, marigolds and dusty miller. Wednesday, May 17 marks the final planting day for 2023.

Veterans’ Mental Health Fair – May 20

The inaugural Veteran’s Mental Health Fair will bring together the region’s mental health resources for veterans. The event will also feature an exhibition highlighting the regimental mascots of the Civil War. A regimental mascot, also known as a military mascot, is a pet animal maintained by a military unit as a mascot for ceremonial purposes or as an emblem of that unit. The heath fair and exhibition were inspired by Daniel Sterns, 104th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, and his companion dog Harvey. Harvey was a reminder of home but also a comfort animal that grounded Daniel who suffered from undiagnosed PTSD.

Memorial Day Service – May 30

Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument will host a Memorial Day service from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, May 30. The service is being held on traditional Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, and will take place on the Monument’s northwest steps. Remarks will be provided by a local veteran during the service. The Monument will be open to the public until 5:30 p.m. following the service.