Tickets for Rock Hall induction ceremony on sale Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be in Cleveland in October.
Tickets for the 36th annual event go on sale to the public Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m.
The inductees were announced in May.
They include:
- Foo Fighters
- The Go-Go’s
- JAY-Z
- Carole King
- Todd Rundgren
- Tina Turner
- Clarence Avant
- LL Cool J
- Billy Preston
- Randy Rhoads
- Kraftwerk
- Gil Scott-Heron
- Charley Patton
The induction ceremony will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 30.
Last year’s ceremony was supposed to be held in Cleveland but was cancelled due to COVID-19 and safety concerns.
The induction ceremony will also air on HBO Max.
The date for that show has not been announced.
Nominees have to meet certain criteria to be considered.
They have to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction.
An international voting body of more than 1200 artists decides who should be in based on the artist’s musical influence and body of work.