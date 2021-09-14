StubHub giving refunds to thousands of Ohioans after investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ticket reseller StubHub is issuing refunds to thousands of Ohioans who bought tickets for events that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The refunds come after a multistate investigation into complaints from consumers that StubHub was violating its own refund policy.

According to the “FanProtect Guarantee,” consumers would get full refunds on ticket purchases, including fees, if events were canceled. StubHub suspended that policy in March 2020.

Investigators say StubHub started denying refund requests, telling consumers that they would receive credits equal to 120% of their purchases for future events.

The policy change impacted more than 12,000 people who bought tickets for Ohio events before March 25, 2020, investigators say.

“We’d all like a refund from the ride COVID has taken us on, but in this case there was written policy not followed,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “That’s why we went to bat for Ohioans here and put money back in their pockets.”

StubHub agreed to settle the complaint filed through the Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

The company now must honor its refund policies and must promptly process any refunds for events at issue in the future. It cannot change its refund policies for purchased tickets unless the purchasing consumer consents to the change.

Anyone who hasn’t been contacted by StubHub and believes they are entitled to a refund can contact either StubHub at (866) 788-2482 or the Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-282-0515 or www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov.