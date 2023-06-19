AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health reports 117 cases of Lyme disease across the state, nearly twice the 67 reported at the beginning of the month.

The state has recorded increasing numbers of the disease each year for the past 10 years.

That could be, in part, because of a trickle of disease-carrying ticks from western Pennsylvania, which has been considered a ‘hot spot’ for the ticks.

Lyme disease is transmitted by the black legged or deer tick. Typically, they burrow in the skin of unprotected people as they pass through overgrown brush, but Dr. Evelyn Pangonis of Akron Children’s Hospital says they exist in yards too.

“Most of the time when we see this is in the summer months. That’s when the ticks are more active. That’s when people are outside more,” Pangonis said. “It’s usually spread by the baby ticks because they are so tiny. They have to crawl up your leg, get attached and then stay on for more than 24 hours. The adults can also transmit the infection, although we are more likely to see them and they are less likely to stay attached for that amount of time.”

The ticks can also affect pets as well.

“Usually anywhere from two to 12 weeks after you have been bitten or been infected, some patients develop Lyme meningitis or an inflammation around the lining of the brain. They can develop something called bells palsy where it looks like half your face isn’t working, smiling crooked, or one of the most serious complications is something called Lyme carditis, an inflammation of the heart and that can be life threatening,” said Pangonis.

Experts say the best cure is prevention.

“The best way to protect yourself is to use a DEET-based insect repellant. Spray your clothes and your socks and shoes when you put them on because it doesn’t work as well when you put it on your skin. Wear long sleeve clothes as best you can, tuck your pants into your socks and then while you are outside, do tick checks every four hours,” said Pangonis.

You can learn more about Lyme disease and its prevention from the Ohio Department of Health.