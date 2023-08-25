***Above video: Wednesday’s storm that caused flooded basements in Fairview Park***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Strong winds and heavy rain from Thursday night’s storms are taking down trees and power lines, causing damage and outages across Northeast Ohio.

FOX 8 is keeping an eye out for reports of damage across the Greater Cleveland Area.

A resident in Mentor was lucky that a tree just narrowly missed their house and car parked in the driveway.

Courtesy of Munkaran Singh

Another FOX 8 viewer sent a photo of a tree that fell onto a car in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood of Akron.

Courtesy of Nick Egloff

Thousands of residents have lost power amid the storms. As of 1 a.m., more than 55,000 First Energy customers in Cuyahoga County were left in dark. Thousands more across the region are also dealing with outages.

