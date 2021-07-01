Thursday marks end of Ohio BMV COVID-19 extensions

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Thursday is the deadline to renew driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations in Ohio under the state’s COVID-19 extension.

Those with expiration dates of March 9, 2020 or later need to renew by Thursday. The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles said those who failed to renew on time could face fines up to $150 for violating state law.

“It’s important for folks to understand that starting July 2, you will be subject to being pulled over and ticketed by law enforcement if you have an expired license or registration,” said Charlie Norman, head registrar at the Ohio BMV.

On Wednesday, some waited for hours in lines outside deputy registrars’ offices to renew ahead of the July 1 deadline.

For online services, BMV locations or to use the Get In Line Online feature, go to the Ohio BMV website here.