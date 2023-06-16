COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – After nearly a decade, Oreo has brought back its Cotton Candy Oreos.

The delicious throwback treats hit store shelves earlier this month, and it didn’t take a local ice cream stand long to create a unique twist on the cookie sandwich.

Biggins’ Big Dip in the Portage Lakes posted to their Facebook page a picture of their vanilla custard with marshmallow swirl, and the Cotton Candy Oreos.

The local ice cream stand called it, “The perfect amount of sweetness!”

Credit: Joe Biggins

The Cotton Candy Oreos are “double-stuffed” pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme sandwiched between two golden cookies.

Ice cream flavors listed at Biggins’ Big Dip change regularly and are only available while supplies last.

The ice cream stand is located at 197 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron, Ohio.

Be sure to check their Facebook page for the flavors of the day.