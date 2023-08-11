*For a tour of the old Geauga Lake property from a drone, watch above

AURORA, Ohio (WJW) — A piece of amusement park nostalgia could soon be someone’s own private piece of roller coaster history.

A company called Blazing Online Auctions is auctioning off a car from Geauga Lake’s Double Loop roller coaster.

The listing states:

“This train car has had many years of use, had so many people entering and exiting for hours of thrills and chills over the 30 years of its existence. Despite all those years of use, it is in really good shape. There are no major dents, damage or issues noted to the train car.”

(Photo Credit: Kimberly Morley)

(Photo Credit: Kimberly Morley)

The listing says the safety harnesses on the car are still operational.

The listing states:

“The locking mechanism works when harnesses are in place – brings back those great memories of rolling up and hearing that loud clank of each car harness unlocking with the kick of the worker’s foot.”

The Double Loop roller coaster had two trains, one yellow and one red, which was later painted purple.

The double loop was the first consecutive vertical looping roller coaster in the world when it first opened in 1977.

If you have the winning bid, not only will you get a piece of amusement park history, 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association as part of Anna Maria of Aurora‘s Annual Car Show.

The auction ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 29. A quick bid option would cost you $950.

For more on the listing, click here.