CANADA (WJW) — A thrill ride turned into a nightmare over the weekend, when some Canada’s Wonderland amusement park attendees were stuck upside-down for nearly a half hour.

People at the Vaughan, Ontario, park watched in disbelief as the Lumberjack ride — which has two big arms (max height 75 feet) that look like axes and swing in 360-degree circles — was stopped with the strapped-in riders’ feet pointed to the night sky Saturday.

A video posted to TikTok by Jiashira Rivera caught the shocking stoppage in action, and the video has since gone viral. One of the riders, 11-year-old Spencer Parkhouse spoke with CBC news about the experience.

“[I was] just like feeling — when are we going to drop down? Are we ever going to drop down?” Parkhouse told CBC News.

The ride’s passengers were reportedly unloaded safely by 11:05 p.m. after the ride “inverted” at 10:40 p.m., a Canada’s Wonderland spokesperson confirmed to FOX News. Riders were evaluated after the rescue, and the park confirmed two people said they experienced chest pain.

“The safety of our guests is always our first priority,” the park said in a statement.