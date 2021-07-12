‘Three years of freedom’: Patricia Heaton celebrates sobriety

TODAY — Pictured: Patricia Heaton on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(WJW) — Actress Patricia Heaton, 63, celebrated more than just the nation’s freedom this July.

In a video shared to her social media accounts, the Cleveland area native said she celebrated three years of freedom from alcohol.

In her video she said she’d just finished a 3.5-mile walk.

A lot to celebrate this month. pic.twitter.com/Gg5npUPdJP — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) July 10, 2021

“And it’s July. So we celebrate our nation’s freedom,” she went on. “Also, celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me.”

She encouraged followers who were doing or thinking about doing the same to send her a message.

Heaton, former “Everybody Loves Raymond” actress, told Parade last year she’d quit drinking two years prior.

She said, “I miss it terribly, but at the end of the day, I feel better.”