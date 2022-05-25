GRANGER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Three construction workers were injured during a crash in Medina County Wednesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a car hit two construction vehicles and three workers on state Route 18 between state Route 94 and State Road in Granger Township. It happened at about 7:25 a.m.

The victims were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Traffic is restricted and drivers should expect delays.

