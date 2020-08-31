Three vehicles involved in rollover crash in Seven Hills

News
Posted: / Updated:

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A portion of Pleasant Valley Road in Seven Hills was closed after a rollover crash involving three cars.

The crash happened early Monday in front of St. Mark Church.

One vehicle involved landed on it’s roof.

There is no word yet on injuries.

Pleasant Valley Road has been reopened.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral