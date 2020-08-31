Three vehicles involved in rollover crash in Seven Hills

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A portion of Pleasant Valley Road in Seven Hills was closed after a rollover crash involving three cars.

Roll over accident on Pleasant Valley between Edgewood – S. Cricket. Area is blocked. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) August 31, 2020

The crash happened early Monday in front of St. Mark Church.

One vehicle involved landed on it’s roof.

There is no word yet on injuries.

Pleasant Valley Road has been reopened.

