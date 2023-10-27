CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Shortly before midnight, fire crews pulled three people from smoke and fire inside a Canton apartment building.

The fire broke out in a basement unit at 1818 Trinity Pl. NW on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Crews say when they arrived, they found fire coming from the basement apartment, and heavy smoke throughout the rest of the building.

The smoky conditions made it difficult for those on the second floor to escape and crews had to pull two people from the upstairs windows.

Crews also pulled a man from the apartment where the fire started and was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the fire department.

Two other occupants were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Red Cross is now assisting several displaced residents. It’s not clear what started the fire.