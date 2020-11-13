Three teens shot in Cleveland drive-by shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Three teens were shot on Cleveland‘s east side early Friday morning.
It happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the area of East 93rd Street and Meech Avenue.
The Cleveland Division of Police said the victims, ages 14, 15 and 16, were walking when a vehicle drove by and shots were fired. All three were taken to Rainbow Babies And Children’s Hospital.
No further information was released.
