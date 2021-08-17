Three teens charged after police find guns, ammo during traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police say three teens were arrested yesterday on weapons charges during a traffic stop.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers say they stopped a vehicle in the area of Lawton Street and Storer Avenue because of a traffic violation and suspicious activity, according to a press release from Akron police.
Police say they directed the three occupants out of the car, one at a time. That’s when two loaded magazines fell to the ground as the driver and front seat passenger, both 18-year-old males, exited the car, according to the release.
The backseat passenger, a 13-year-old male, was also directed out of the car and detained.
Officers say they recovered three guns when they searched the vehicle: an AR-style pistol and a 9mm handgun on the front seat and floor, also another 9mm pistol on the rear passenger floor, where the 13-year-old boy was seated.
The driver and front seat passenger were charged and transported to the Summit County Jail.
The boy was charged and taken to the juvenile detention facility.