Three teens charged after police find guns, ammo during traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police say three teens were arrested yesterday on weapons charges during a traffic stop.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers say they stopped a vehicle in the area of Lawton Street and Storer Avenue because of a traffic violation and suspicious activity, according to a press release from Akron police.

Police say they directed the three occupants out of the car, one at a time. That’s when two loaded magazines fell to the ground as the driver and front seat passenger, both 18-year-old males, exited the car, according to the release.

The backseat passenger, a 13-year-old male, was also directed out of the car and detained.

Officers say they recovered three guns when they searched the vehicle: an AR-style pistol and a 9mm handgun on the front seat and floor, also another 9mm pistol on the rear passenger floor, where the 13-year-old boy was seated.

Akron teens arrested on weapons charges (Courtesy of Akron police)

The driver and front seat passenger were charged and transported to the Summit County Jail.

The boy was charged and taken to the juvenile detention facility.