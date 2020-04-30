Three suspects wanted in Cleveland murders arrested by U.S. Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) reports U.S. Marshals arrested three men wanted in three separate murders in Cleveland.

According to a press release, NOVFTF agents arrested Dorian Lynch, 23, on Tuesday.

Lynch was wanted for the murder of Kevin Boyd who was killed on Lee Rd. on March 20.

Officers also arrested Eric Roberts, 43, on Tuesday.

Investigators say he shot and killed Charles Edwards in an apartment in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood on December 18, 2019.

Wednesday, U.S. Marshals in Tennessee arrested Dwight Harris, 39, in Tennessee.

According to a press release, Harris killed Reginald Smith inside a convenience store in East Cleveland on November 19, 2019.

If you have information on a wanted person, you can call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the link here.

Click here for more stories on Cleveland crime