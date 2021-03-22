Three shot inside Cleveland restaurant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a triple shooting inside a restaurant Monday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. inside “My Friends Restaurant” in the 116th block of Detroit Ave.

Three people were shot inside the 24-hour restaurant.

Crime scene responded to process for evidence inside the restaurant.

One of the front windows was shattered.

All three people were taken to the hospital.

EMS reports two people who were shot were in critical condition.

More information from Cleveland police is likely to be released later today.