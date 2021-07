CLEVELAND (WJW)– Three people were shot in Jefferson Park in Cleveland Monday night.

It happened near the basketball courts at the park, located at West 133rd Street and Lorain Avenue, the Cleveland Division of Police said.

A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg. They were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. An 18-year-old was also shot in the leg and was taken to Fairview Hospital.

(FOX 8 photo)