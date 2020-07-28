Three sentenced for murder of Cleveland business owner

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced the sentencing of three men in the death of a Cleveland business owner.

Mohamed Shahin was killed February 5, 2019 in an armed robbery and shooting at a beverage store near Lakeview Rd. and Durant Ave.

The Cleveland Division of Police homicide unit connected Keyshawn Smith, Andre McKelvey, and Robert McKelvey, Jr. to the crime.

According to a press release, Smith was identified as the shooter.

Prosecutor O’Malley says the trio were linked to seven other armed robberies around Cuyahoga County.

Smith was sentenced to life in prison, with first eligibility of parole after 30 years for aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

McKelvey and McKelvey Jr. entered guilty pleas to charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery.

They were sentenced to 21 years and 14 years in prison.

“Few crime sprees outmatch the havoc that this group inflicted upon our community, which sadly resulted in the death of Mr. Shahin,” Prosecutor O’Malley said in a press release. “I hope that the sentences imposed today bring some peace to his family.”

