Three people injured after golf cart flips over in Chardon Township

CHARDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Chardon Fire Department is reporting an accident that left three people injured Saturday.

According to the department’s Twitter account, a golf cart flipped over at St. Denis Gold Course. The department responded to the incident.

10660 Chardon Rd; St Denis Holf Course; Chardon Twp -Injured Persons – Golf cart flipped over, three people injured — chardonfire (@chardonfire) October 10, 2020

No other information is being reported at this time.

