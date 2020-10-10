Three people injured after golf cart flips over in Chardon Township

CHARDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Chardon Fire Department is reporting an accident that left three people injured Saturday.
According to the department’s Twitter account, a golf cart flipped over at St. Denis Gold Course. The department responded to the incident.
No other information is being reported at this time.
