Three people hurt after 50 shots fired into house in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after more than 50 shots were fired into a home on the city’s east side.

According to the department, the shooting happened in the 17000 block of Glendale Ave. around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said a 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man were shot. An 18-year-old man was grazed by a bullet. They were taken to University Hospitals.

No other details about the case were made available.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: