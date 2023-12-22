CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It was a busy start to the holiday weekend for Cleveland police who responded to three shootings in less than an hour.

The first took place at about 11:15 p.m. on Thursday near Miles Avenue and Lotus Drive on the city’s southeast side.

First responders arrived on the scene to find the male victim shot in the middle of Miles Avenue. According to officials, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A K-9 was brought to the scene to help police track the suspect who fled on foot. There’s been no word if a suspect was taken into custody.

The second shooting scene unfolded at about midnight in the 3100 block of E. 130th Street. There was no immediate word on a victim or their condition.

Then, a third shooting scene was reported just about five minutes later, at about 12:05 a.m. on Friday, at Lorain Avenue and Denison Avenue.

Crime scene tape could be seen set up inside Izzo’s Cafe. Detectives could be seen processing evidence around the bar.

There’s been no word on a victim or their condition.