(WJW) – Three people in Ohio matched all 5 numbers Tuesday night to win the Rolling Cash 5 jackpot.

The odds of this — very slim.

According to the Ohio Lottery, the odds of any one person hitting the jackpot is just 1 in 575,757. Let alone three jackpot winners in a single drawing!

Lottery officials say the three lucky ticket holders will split the $110,000 jackpot and each winner will take home about $35,000.

The winning #’s in Tuesday’s drawing were: 1-3-11-13-27

Two of the three winning tickets were sold in Columbus, and one was sold in Brook Park.

The Brook Park ticket was purchased at the Shell gas station, at the corner of Smith and Snow Roads.

FOX 8 has previously reported this gas station as one of the luckiest places to play the lottery in Ohio.

The tickets purchased in Columbus were sold at Circle K on Hall Road and Squares Carryout on Emporium Square.

The Rolling Cash 5 is a numbers game where players select five numbers from 1 to 39.

Jackpots start at $100,000 and roll until a winner is drawn. Drawings take place daily.