(WDTN) — A prediction for 2024 lists three Ohio cities to where people are expected to be moving.

An analysis conducted by real estate company Zillow lists Cincinnati and Columbus in the top five cities, while Cleveland ranked in at the eighth spot. Buffalo, New York, is projected to be the hottest market for housing for 2024.

Courtesy: Zillow

Although Zillow expects people to be able to have an increased affordability when it comes to purchasing a home, the company does not believe the ongoing housing market issues will come to a halt anytime soon.

“While mortgage rates have come down significantly in recent weeks, and projections for improved affordability and more homes for sale have become more common, the challenges that limited the U.S. housing market last year are unlikely to disappear entirely in 2024,” Zillow said.

Houses that went up for sale in 2023 in the Cincinnati area are reported to have had a pending sale within an average of just five or six days, according to Zillow.

The Dayton Realtors reports that in November 2023, the reported average sale price of homes in the Dayton area was $266,477. During the month, 1,330 new residential listings were created.