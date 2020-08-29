Three Ohio bars cited for violating coronavirus orders Friday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Three Ohio bars were found to be in violation of various state health order violations, including serving alcohol past 10 p.m. (as seen in the video above), the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

The Doghouse Bar in Sandusky was the only northern Ohio bar cited overnight. Officially, the spot was cited with improper conduct and disorderly activity, after the Sandusky Police Department reportedly fielded multiple complaints against the space.

Last night, police and OIU agents reportedly found at least 40 customers at the bar, few of whom were wearing masks. No physical barriers or other social distancing markings were observed to help curb the spread of coronavirus, agents said.

The other two bars cited were Pawpurr’s Bar in Athens and Oddbody’s in Riverside (outside of Dayton).

All of these cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

“We see that most of the permit premises are following the precautions put in place to make their establishments safe and they are complying with the directives,” OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf said in a statement. “As agents continue to conduct compliance checks they take enforcement action when egregious violations like these are observed.”

