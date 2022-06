CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two new restaurants and one new store are coming to Tower City Center this summer.

MODbites by Nuevo is scheduled to open in July with tacos and street food.

Bac Nguyen will launch another location of his Gordon Square staple Ninja City. The menu features urban Asian cuisine, including noodles and dumplings.

Unscript’d Boutique features women’s clothing in sizes small to 3X. It recently opened.