Three more coronavirus cases confirmed in Cleveland, total now at 27

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The City of Cleveland on Sunday said the Cleveland Department of Public Health was notified of three more confirmed test results for coronavirus in residents of the city.

That brings the total to 27 confirmed cases.

According to a release from the city, the new cases include both men and women whose ages range from 20s-70s.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working to identify any close contacts of the residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a stay-at-home order. As of Sunday, there are 351 confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio with three deaths.