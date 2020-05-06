Three Marines restrain an unruly passenger on a flight from Japan

Photo By Cpl. Joseph Garris | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Kult, Sgt. John Dietrick, and Pfc. Alexander Meinhardt, from left to right, of 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, pose for a photograph at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, May 4, 2020. The three Marines detained a hostile passenger who caused a disruption by making threatening comments during a flight from Japan to Texas, May 4, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Joseph Garris)

(CNN) — Three US Marines stepped in to detain a passenger who allegedly made threatening comments during a flight from Japan to Texas.

Capt. Daniel Kult, Sgt. John Dietrick, and Pfc. Alexander Meinhardt were headed to Texas from Tokyo on Monday when a passenger on their flight barricaded himself inside a bathroom and began screaming, according to an online statement from the Marine Corps.

Dietrick said that even through the headphones he was wearing he could hear someone inside the bathroom who sounded “distraught.”

That’s when the three Marines gathered outside the restroom while a flight attendant unlocked the door, according to the release. Once it was open, the Marines restrained the passenger with flex ties.

“I knew I had to step in when he became a danger to others and himself,” Meinhardt said. “I didn’t think twice about helping restrain him through the rest of the flight.”

After securing the passenger to a seat, the marines kept their eyes on him for the remainder of the flight.

It’s unclear why the passenger was distraught.

“At this time we cannot identify the airline or comment on the disposition of the passenger, as the incident remains under investigation,” Marine spokeswoman 2nd Lt. Kayla Olsen told CNN.

The flight eventually arrived at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport after initially being diverted to Los Angeles International Airport so the passenger could be transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation, the release said.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California and the FBI continue to investigate the incident, according to the release.

Related Content Get caught up on Cleveland’s headlines