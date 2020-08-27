Three Lexington football players in quarantine, game against Mt. Vernon to go on as planned

*Watch our report above on growing concern about COVID-19 among football officials.*

LEXINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — Three football players from Lexington Local Schools are currently in quarantine following a scrimmage last Saturday.

The superintendent sent out a letter to parents and said only one of the students has actually tested positive for COVID-19. The other two are not showing any symptoms but were placed in quarantine due to direct contact guidelines.

Despite the confirmed case, the district has decided to continue on with Friday’s game.

“Lexington and Mt. Vernon are confident it is safe for Friday night’s OCC football game to be played as scheduled. Lexington will resume practice today, after cancelling practice yesterday for precautionary reasons.”

The district concluded by noting that the safety and health of its students, employees and their families is a top priority.

