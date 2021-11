CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a RTA bus and a car on the Detroit-Superior bridge in Cleveland on Saturday.

Police say emergency crews responded to the scene where a 30-year-old woman was in serious condition, a 40-year-old man was in critical condition and a 24-year-old man was in stable condition.

They were all taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.