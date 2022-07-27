CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Three employees at the TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant were injured when a furnace explosion happened Tuesday night.

Perry fire Chief Larry Sedlock said the explosion happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sedlock said three employees were injured and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown, he said.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

According to the TimkenSteel website, the Faircrest Steel Plant “houses individual steelmaking, ingot and continuous casting and steel-processing facilities.”

The plant is 20 acres on a 450-acre site, the website said.

