REED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A 60-year-old man was taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital, and two other passengers in his vehicle were also transported to area hospitals after a teen went left of center and sideswiped the truck they were traveling in.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place Monday, June 19, shortly after 6 p.m. on State Route 4, south of County Road 24 in Seneca County.

Troopers said the 2011 Ford F-150 had three people inside the vehicle. Including, Matt A. Sherlock, 60, of North Augusta, South Carolina, Christopher L. Jones, 40, of Belleville, Illinois, and Emery A. Moore, 60, of Georgetown, Kentucky. All three were injured when a 16-year-old from Shelby, Ohio went left of center, according to a press release.

Officials say, the teen was driving a 2016 Jaguar XF and had a 16-year-old passenger in his vehicle. Neither teen was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Officials say, alcohol and drug do not appear to be a factor.