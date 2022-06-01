(Previous coverage of this story in the video player above.)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Three people were indicted on Tuesday for illegally riding dirt bikes in the city of Cleveland.

The charges stem from a large-scale ride on May 21, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said.

“These charges send a stern message that it is no longer business as usual for illegal dirt bike riders in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County,” said prosecutor Michael O’Malley, in a news release on Wednesday.

Jonathan Rivera-Ortiz; 28; Christine Vazquez, 28; and Luis Ortiz, 29, were indicted on counts of failure to comply, aggravated riot and inducing panic.

Jonathan Rivera-Ortiz, Christine Vazquez and Luis Ortiz (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department)

Prosecutors said Rivera-Ortiz orchestrated the illegal ride. He posted on social media, calling on dirt bike and ATV riders to take over the city and make it a “wheelie show,” according to investigators.

Then on May 21, Rivera-Ortiz and his passenger, Vazquez, recklessly drove a dirt bike in Cleveland, the indictment said. When Cleveland police tried to stop him near West 58th Street and Detroit Avenue, but he fled, sometimes reaching speeds more than 80 mph. The chase ended at West 130th Street with their arrests.

Prosecutors said Ortiz was also recklessly driving on a dirt bike. He nearly hit police cars and made an illegal U-turn before he fell off his dirt bike.

The arrests were part of Operation Wheels Down.