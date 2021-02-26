Three in custody after Fairview Park carjacking, police chase

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW)– Three suspects were taken into custody after a carjacking and police chase Thursday night.

The victim was carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot of his apartment on Lorain Road in Fairview Park at about 9 p.m.

Fairview Park police said officers tracked the car using the victim’s cell phone and vehicle monitoring technology. East Cleveland police located it, prompting a chase that ended on Interstate 90 in Cleveland.

Officers took two adults and one juvenile into custody. Tyriq Jajuan Smith, 20, of Cleveland, was charged with aggravated robbery in Rocky River Municipal Court.

“The Fairview Park Police would like to thank the East Cleveland Police for their help in bringing our armed robber into custody,” Chief Paul Shepard said on Friday.