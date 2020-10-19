Three honored for saving man from fiery Erie County crash

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth honored three people who he says helped save the life of a 25-year-old driver.

“Had these three not stopped and got the man out of his car, he could have died. I am pretty sure of that,” Sigsworth told the I-Team.

Ross Perry, Clifford Bozarth and Anna Roby were driving on state Route 13 around 2 a.m. Oct. 4 when they saw a car crash and hit a utility pole. They called 911, but the three said they felt they needed to do more.

“As soon as we stopped the car, I just ripped the door open and I just started running,” Roby said. “When we got closer, we saw the car was on fire.”

Bozarth and Perry worked to get the man out of the car. They said it was difficult because he was unconscious and they knew they had to hurry because the car was burning.

“We got him out and then we needed Anna to help us carry him away from the vehicle,” Bozarth said.

Moments later, an Erie County Deputy arrived. His body camera video shows the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

“The car went up in flames real quick,” said Lt. Brett Gockstetter, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “Had it not been for your quick actions, he would not be here today.”

The victim was seriously injured and spent several days in the hospital. He is now home recovering.

While the sheriff called the actions of the three heroic, they insisted otherwise.

“We just wanted to help because people have helped us in the past,” Bozarth said. “We wanted to do whatever we could to help him.”

